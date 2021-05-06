ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 41167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

