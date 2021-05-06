China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
China Online Education Group stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
