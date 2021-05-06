China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

