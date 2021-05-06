Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 220,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

