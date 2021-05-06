Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.