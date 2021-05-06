AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $245.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.27.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $254.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.46. AON has a 12-month low of $176.38 and a 12-month high of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.