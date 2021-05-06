Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.49 on Monday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at $927,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

