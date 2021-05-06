Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

