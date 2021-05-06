The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

