EnPro Industries (NPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

