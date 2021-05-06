Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.71% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.18.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
