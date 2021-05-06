Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell bought 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 over the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

