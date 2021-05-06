Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.98 million for the quarter.

CNNEF opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

