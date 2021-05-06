Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.98 million for the quarter.
CNNEF opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.
