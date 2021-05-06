Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.22, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

