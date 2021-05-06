Brokers Set Expectations for ScanSource, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ScanSource in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ScanSource stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after buying an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

