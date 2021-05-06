Research Analysts Set Expectations for FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FVCBankcorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.