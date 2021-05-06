MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MYR Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

