Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €52.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €52.40 ($61.65) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €66.08 ($77.74) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.58 and a 200-day moving average of €65.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

