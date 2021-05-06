Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$1.80

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

BTE stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$947.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.72.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

