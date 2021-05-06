Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Set at C$44.00 by Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a C$44.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Capital Power stock opened at C$39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.24. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$40.17.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

