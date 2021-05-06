Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was down 5.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $33.22. Approximately 28,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,171,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Specifically, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,250 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

