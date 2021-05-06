Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $79.16, but opened at $76.00. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 1,962 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14,900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

