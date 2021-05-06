Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 407,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

