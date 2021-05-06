Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $49.93. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 14,488 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,650 shares of company stock worth $6,748,707 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after buying an additional 78,398 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

