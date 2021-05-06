Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,782% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

