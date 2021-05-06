TransAlta (TA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of TA opened at C$11.92 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Insiders acquired a total of 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984 over the last 90 days.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

