Investors Buy High Volume of Hayward Call Options (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,092 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.
Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.
In other news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.
HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
