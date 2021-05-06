Investors Buy High Volume of Hayward Call Options (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,092 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

