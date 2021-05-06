ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MODV opened at $140.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODV shares. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

