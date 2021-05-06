Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Caesarstone Call Options (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,084 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 751% compared to the average daily volume of 480 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after acquiring an additional 186,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTE opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $549.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

