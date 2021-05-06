Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.