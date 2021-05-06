AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABCL stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

