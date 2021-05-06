ATB Capital Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CJT. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$179.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$125.18 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -31.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$201.05.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.