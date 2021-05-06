RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in RadNet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.