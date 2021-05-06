ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.