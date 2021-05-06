freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.79 ($25.64).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €20.53 ($24.15) on Tuesday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.24 and its 200 day moving average is €18.20.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

