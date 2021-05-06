Head-To-Head Comparison: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) & Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -336.93% -78.28% Histogen N/A -94.83% -69.03%

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Histogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$304.71 million ($4.64) -10.39 Histogen $21.72 million 1.70 -$11.39 million N/A N/A

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Histogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Histogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 11 1 2.87 Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $67.08, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Histogen has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Given Histogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Histogen beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company also develops APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for the prevention of immune system activation coincident with adeno-associated virus for intravenous administration, as well as is in Phase I/II clinical trial for acute respiratory distress syndrome. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to co-develop pegcetacoplan. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's pre-clinical programs include HST-004, a cell conditioned media (CCM) solution to treat spinal disc repair; and HST-002, a human-derived collagen and extracellular matrix dermal filler for the treatment of facial folds and wrinkles. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

