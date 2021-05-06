Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $660.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

