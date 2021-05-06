Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

EXK opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $1,033,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $61,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

