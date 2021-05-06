Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $332.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.96. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

