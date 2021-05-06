Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

