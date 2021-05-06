Comparing Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genetic Technologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 5,981.14 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 38.30 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -0.71

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32%

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

