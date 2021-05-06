Omnicell, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

