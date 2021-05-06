Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) & Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

89.8% of Aytu Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aytu Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aytu Biopharma has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aytu Biopharma and Avid Bioservices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aytu Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Avid Bioservices has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.81%. Given Aytu Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu Biopharma is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu Biopharma and Avid Bioservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu Biopharma -32.73% -25.20% -13.80% Avid Bioservices 0.20% 0.31% 0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aytu Biopharma and Avid Bioservices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu Biopharma $27.63 million 3.82 -$13.62 million N/A N/A Avid Bioservices $59.70 million 20.26 -$10.47 million ($0.27) -73.63

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Aytu Biopharma.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Aytu Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics, Inc. to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.