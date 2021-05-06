Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $249.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

