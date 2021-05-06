Head-To-Head Survey: Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Invacare alerts:

96.7% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $927.96 million 0.33 -$53.33 million ($1.06) -8.40 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 842.70 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.01%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -4.87% -8.76% -3.07% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Summary

Invacare beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.