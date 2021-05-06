Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $238.47 and last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 12488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.41.

The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average is $167.32.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.