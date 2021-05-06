Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.