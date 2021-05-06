Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE:CBT opened at $60.91 on Monday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cabot by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

