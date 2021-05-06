Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.
NYSE:CBT opened at $60.91 on Monday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cabot by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.