Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.79. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

