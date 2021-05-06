The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Increased to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.83.

SHW stock opened at $283.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $284.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.44.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

