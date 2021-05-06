FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.