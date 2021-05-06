Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issued By Scotiabank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

LYB opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

